× AG Becerra Wants to Take Back List of Criminally Convicted Police Officers Released to UC Berkeley Journalism School

California’s attorney general is demanding that a university journalism program return a state list of law enforcement officers convicted of crimes in the last decade.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra says the information wasn’t meant to be public and shouldn’t have been given out by another agency.

The University of California, Berkeley, Investigative Reporting Program reported Tuesday that Becerra’s office sent its reporters a notice that confidential state Department of Justice information had been inadvertently released. It asked the reporters to destroy the list provided by California’s police training agency under the Public Records Act.

The reporters refused, but haven’t published many details while they cross-check the information.

The list includes current and former officers and those who applied to be officers.

Becerra’s office didn’t comment to the Associated Press.