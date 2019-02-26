Anaheim Man Convicted in 2015 Stabbing Deaths of Wife and Infant Son

Kwame Carpenter is shown in a photo provided by Anaheim police on June 22, 2015.

An Anaheim man convicted Tuesday of stabbing his wife and their infant son to death, nearly 4 years after the incident took place.

Kwame Adom Carpenter, 27, was found guilty of two felony counts of murder with special circumstances for committing multiple murders and a sentencing enhancement allegation for the persona use of a deadly weapon.

On June 22, 2015, Carpenter allegedly used a kitchen knife to fatally stab Moureen Gathua-Carpenter, 24, and their infant son, Kyan Gathua-Carpenter, in their apartment following a verbal argument.

He fled the home in a relative’s car and was arrested early the next morning in Fountain Valley, where he was pulled from a pond, authorities said. Police initially spotted him sleeping in a vehicle in Santa Ana, and he allegedly led officers on a pursuit that ended in Mile Square Park.

Carpenter faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 26.

