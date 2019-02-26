× Anglican Priest in Fresno Charged With Sexual Battery After Allegedly Rubbing ‘Sacred Oil’ on Men’s Genitals

Authorities in Fresno say an Anglican Church priest was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing at least 18 parishioners during his tenure at a local church.

KFSN-TV reported Jesus Antonio Castaneda Serna was arrested Sunday. He posted bail Monday.

Castaneda Serna has been charged with sexual battery after allegedly performing sexual acts on two men while he served as vicar of a Fresno church, according to the Los Angeles Times. Fresno police have spoken to three alleged victims, but they believe there may be as many as 22 victims, the newspaper reported.

The priest allegedly convinced his followers that they had sinned or were cursed and they could only be cured after being rubbed with a “sacred oil,” the Times reported, citing Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

Castañeda Serna allegedly told his victims that he learned the special ritual while in India and that the victim’s semen needed to be examined before they could be healed.

Castaneda served from 2007 until 2017 at Fresno’s Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe Church.

A warrant for Castaneda’s arrest shows that an Anglican Church bishop reported him to police.

Eighteen parishioners came forward to report abuse, but the bishop told police many of the victims are undocumented and afraid to report the crimes to law enforcement.

Police say he was a Catholic priest from 1997 to 2006 in the town of Cowiche, Washington.