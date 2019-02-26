× Investigation Underway After Woman’s Body Found on Cajon Pass

Sheriff’s officials are investigating after a woman was found dead along the side of a road on the Cajon Pass on Tuesday.

Deputies were called around 10 a.m. regarding a possible dead body spotted off Lone Pine Canyon Road east of Highway 138, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Officials who responded to the scene found a woman’s body down an embankment.

A death investigation is underway, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the victim’s cause of death, authorities said.

The woman has yet to be positively identified.

No further details were available.

The Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information to contact Detective Gerad Laing at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.