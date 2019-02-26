LAPD Officials Seek Suspect in Canoga Park Armed Robberies

LAPD officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed two Canoga Park businesses earlier this month and at least one of the incidents was caught on video.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 12 in the 22800 block of Saticoy Street, while the second occurred on Feb. 15 along the 6400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Los Angeles Police Department officials said both incidents occurred between 3 and 4 a.m.

The man removed a handgun from his waistband after entering the businesses, pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money. The man left the locations after getting the cash and has been seen in a gray or silver sedan.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 to 170 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and a mustache. In one of the incidents he is seen in a video wearing a Chicago Bulls cap and a black hoodie with “California” and a bear on it.