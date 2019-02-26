× Long Beach Pitches Angels on Waterfront Ballpark

Half a century after the Angels passed on a chance to move to Long Beach, that city is again trying to lure the team.

The city has approached the Angels to see whether the team might be interested in a new ballpark on a waterfront site, city and team officials said Monday.

The city has not determined whether a ballpark would be feasible on the site or the best use for it, let alone whether taxpayers would contribute to a construction cost that could exceed $700 million and could approach $1 billion.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia called the ballpark exploration “very preliminary.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.