Long Beach Pitches Angels on Waterfront Ballpark

Posted 9:10 AM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12AM, February 26, 2019
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim greets teammate Shohei Ohtani with a celebratory slap on the hand at Angel Stadium on Sept. 28, 2018 in Anaheim. (Credit: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Half a century after the Angels passed on a chance to move to Long Beach, that city is again trying to lure the team.

The city has approached the Angels to see whether the team might be interested in a new ballpark on a waterfront site, city and team officials said Monday.

The city has not determined whether a ballpark would be feasible on the site or the best use for it, let alone whether taxpayers would contribute to a construction cost that could exceed $700 million and could approach $1 billion.

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia called the ballpark exploration “very preliminary.”

