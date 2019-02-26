× Officials ID Grandmother Killed in La Mirada Hit-and-Run as Search for Driver Continues

An elementary school community is rallying around two students whose grandmother was killed in a hit-and-run while walking them home from school in La Mirada last week.

Maria Chavarria, 68, of La Mirada, was fatally struck and her two grandchildren were injured last Wednesday around 1:25 p.m. a few blocks away from Escalona Elementary School, according to Orange County coroner’s officials and Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators.

There’s no sidewalk along that area of Escalona Road, and the family was walking along the side of the street in the 14800 block when they were hit from behind by a dark gray, four-door, 2015-2017 Toyota Camry.

The male driver of that car, which is believed to have damage on its front and right side, remains at large.

The children, a boy and girl, suffered minor injuries, but Chavarria was critically injured and died after being taken to a hospital.

Her husband, Juan Chavarria, previously told KTLA their family lives nearby and he often went with his wife to pick their grandkids up from school.

The elementary school has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family.

The page states that the children are recovering with loved ones and requested privacy during their time of mourning.

These two young kids and their grandmother were hit last week in #LaMirada by a #HitandRun driver. Their grandmother didn't make it. Now they could use some help. #Teamwork #LASD https://t.co/hK7t5UJ9vt — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) February 27, 2019