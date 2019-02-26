× Police Searching for Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man Outside Van Nuys Strip Club

Authorities were searching for a suspect responsible for shooting and killing a man outside a Van Nuys strip club early Monday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 15800 block of Stagg Street at around 2:10 a.m. to find 34-year-old Jorge Soto of Northridge suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the business’s parking lot, police said.

Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, LAPD said.

Police said Soto was involved in a verbal dispute with several suspects that were inside a vehicle.

One of the suspects then came out, shot Soto, got back into the vehicle and fled the scene, according to LAPD.

It is unclear what prompted the dispute.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information was urged to call detectives at 818-374-1934, or 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.