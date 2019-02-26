Road Rage Suspect Arrested in Riverside After Crashing Into Car, Smashing Window With Bat: Police

A man was arrested in Riverside Monday after police say he crashed into a car then came out with a bat and smashed the car’s window and threatened its’ driver.

Tamer Rabadi, 28, was speeding in the area of Van Buren Boulevard and Jurupa Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. when he approached the rear of the victim’s car and tried to pass it, according to the Riverside Police Department.

As he passed, Rabadi’s vehicle “unintentionally crashed into the victim’s vehicle and both cars came to a stop,” police said.

The suspect then got out of his car with a bat and walked towards the victim, who was still sitting in his car with the doors closed, according to authorities.

Rabadi broke the victim’s driver door window with the bat, “nearly striking him in the head,” police said.

The victim then pepper sprayed the suspect and called police.

Because he had been pepper sprayed, Rabadi couldn’t leave the scene and was detained by officers, according to police.

The suspect was arrested and booked into a Riverside jail on assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism charges. His bail was set at $50,000, according to public arrest records.