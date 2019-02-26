San Francisco Man Was Hanged, Drugged, Put in Suitcase and Dumped in the Bay: Prosecutors

A 47-year-old San Francisco man has been charged with torturing and murdering a 23-year-old, before putting the dead man’s body into a suitcase and tossing it into the San Francisco Bay earlier this month, authorities said.

Gerald William Rowe was arrested last week after the body, later identified as San Francisco resident George Randall Saldivar, was found floating in the Bay near Pier 39 on Feb. 18, according to court records.

San Francisco Police Department homicide inspectors received information that led them to a room at a hotel on Market Street that was registered to Rowe, according to court records.

Police recovered video from the room that shows Rowe, Saldivar and another person referred to by prosecutors as an “unnamed co-conspirator” engaged in “consensual sexual activity” around Feb. 3, according to a motion filed Monday by the San Francisco district attorney’s office.

