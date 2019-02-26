× Santa Anita Death Toll for Horses Rises to 19 in Last 2 Months

Santa Anita suffered its 19th horse death since Dec. 26 when a 3-year-old gelding went down entering the stretch during training on Monday morning.

Charmer John, who finished sixth of eight in his only race on Feb. 14, suffered a catastrophic injury to his left front fetlock and was euthanized. He was trained by Mark Glatt.

The death comes one day after Santa Anita announced it was closing the track on Monday and Tuesday to do surface and soil sampling to try and determine whether there was some irregularity that was causing the breakdowns. However, some trainers, including Hall of Famers Bob Baffert and Jerry Hollendorfer, objected to the closure and Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, reversed his decision and agreed to allow the track to be open Monday until 9 a.m. Those trainers said they believed the track was safe.

There were 121 horses who had timed workouts and hundreds more who exercised or galloped on the surface Monday.

