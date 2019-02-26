Search Continues for Gunman Who Fatally Shot Boy Outside Pomona Apartment Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search continued Tuesday for whoever fatally shot a juvenile outside an apartment complex in Pomona.

Police received a shots fired call about 7:10 p.m. Monday night in the 1300 block of West Third Street, the Pomona Police Department stated in a news release.

A boy was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics treated the victim and then transported him to Pomona Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The age and identity of the victim have not been released.

Video from the scene showed a scooter still standing upright behind the police crime tape.

Investigators have not released any information on the gunman and it was also unclear if the shooter left on foot or in a vehicle.

Police are searching for witnesses or surveillance video that may show the crime.

A motive for the shooting was not known.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.