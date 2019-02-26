Search for Baby’s Remains Continues at Corona Landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Tuesday planned to continue their search at a Corona waste disposal facility for the remains of a 6-month-old they believe was killed by his parents.

Culver City police announced the previous day that they had reason to suspect Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, were responsible for the disappearance and death of their son, Jacsun Manson.

According to police, a witness reported seeing the child on Dec. 31 inside a possibly stolen blue 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser in South L.A.'s Hyde Park neighborhood. The child's parents appeared to be trying to break into vehicles nearby, the witness said.

Officers arrested Manson and Williams on Jan. 3 in connection with the car burglaries, according to police.

The child, who was not with them at the time, was reported missing on Jan. 25.

Authorities said they found the PT Cruiser on Feb. 8.

Investigators think the couple disposed of Jacsun's body at a dumpster near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall, and that it ended up at the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona.

Manson and Williams remained in custody after previously being found in contempt of court for refusing to disclose details of their son's whereabouts, police said. Lt. Troy Dunlap said the agency has filed murder warrants for the two.

The family had been staying at the shelter Upward Bound House in Culver City. Manson's sister, Aegina, said her brother struggled with drug use and that he had asked relatives to take the child.

The sister said she and her mother decided to to take care of Jacsun, but her brother told her that the baby was with Williams' relatives.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Raya during business hours at 310-253-6318 or the watch commander after business hours at 310-253-6202.