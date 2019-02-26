× Shallow Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Hits Norwalk Overnight

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 0 miles from Norwalk, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:51 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Artesia, two miles from Bellflower, and two miles from Cerritos.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

