Simi Valley a Cappella Group Seeks to Raise Thousands for Semi Finals Bid in Oregon

Posted 1:45 PM, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, February 26, 2019

Abbe Road, an a cappella group at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley, is looking to raise $18,000 to head for a semi-finals bid in Oregon next month.

The ensemble group made up of 16 students has performed at events across Southern California, including Nancy Reagan's memorial service.

Anyone interested in donating to the group's cause can visit their GoFundMe page. Fore more information about Abbe Road, visit their Facebook page.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 25, 2019.

