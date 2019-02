A 17-year-old was arrested after a man was found dead in a trailer in Chino on Monday, the Chino Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene in the 12900 block of Oaks Avenue around 8:15 a.m. after a Hispanic male believed to be in his 50s was found deceased inside a trailer on the property. The victim had suffered multiple stab wounds, police said.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old male, who knew the victim, as a possible suspect. The teen was located and arrested at a home in the 12900 block of 12th Street.

He was booked at juvenile hall in San Bernardino.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sutton at (909) 334-3094 or tsutton@chinopd.org.