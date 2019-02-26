BREAKING: President Trump Arrives in Vietnam for 2nd Summit With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

The News Director’s Office: Breaking Down Blockchain

Posted 6:06 AM, February 26, 2019, by and

Christiana Cacciapuoti and Ryan Reed of MadHive break down blockchain, and its role in digital advertising. They explain MadHive’s mission towards “Transforming programmatic from a guess economy into an evidence economy.” They also discuss the importance of data privacy, and Christina shares how her non-profit, AdLedger, is working to “further trust and transparency within the digital media space.”

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.