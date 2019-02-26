The News Director’s Office: Breaking Down Blockchain

Christiana Cacciapuoti and Ryan Reed of MadHive break down blockchain, and its role in digital advertising. They explain MadHive’s mission towards “Transforming programmatic from a guess economy into an evidence economy.” They also discuss the importance of data privacy, and Christina shares how her non-profit, AdLedger, is working to “further trust and transparency within the digital media space.”

