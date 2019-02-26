Vigil Held for 15-Year-Old Boy Shot Outside His Apartment Complex in Pomona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An emotional vigil was held in Pomona for a teenage boy who was shot and killed Monday evening.

Friends and loved ones gathered to honor the life of 15-year-old Daniel Mason.

They lit candles, prayed, and left cards and flowers outside his apartment complex.

Mason was reportedly shot while riding his scooter outside his apartment complex in the 1300 block of 3rd Street after a family gathering.

He died in his mother's arms.

A manhunt is underway for his killer. No suspect description has been released at this time.