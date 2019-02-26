BREAKING: President Trump Arrives in Vietnam for 2nd Summit With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un

Woman Fatally Struck by MTA Bus in Mid-Wilshire Area

Posted 5:52 AM, February 26, 2019, by
A woman was struck and killed by an MTA bus in the MId-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A woman was struck and killed by a Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus in the Mid-Wilshire area early Tuesday.

The fatal crash occurred about 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and South Rossmore Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No details were given on what may have caused the crash.

The victim has not been identified.

Wilshire Boulevard was closed at South Rossmore Avenue as police investigated the incident.

KTLA’s Anna Albaryan contributed to this report.

