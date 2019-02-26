Mom Throws Toddler From Upland Balcony, Then Jumps; Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mother allegedly threw a toddler from a balcony, then jumped from the Upland condominium, where an injured baby girl was also found unresponsive before being pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to police.

The incident took place in the 600 block of North Wedgewood Avenue around 11:30 a.m., said Capt. Blanco of the Upland Police Department.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and discovered the boy -- who appeared to be over the age of 1 -- on the cement beneath the second-story balcony, according to Blanco.

The mother, who was standing on the balcony when police arrived, then jumped, landing on the ground below, he said. Both survived and were transported to local hospitals.

Officers then went inside the unit where they discovered the unresponsive baby, believed to be under 1 year old. She died after being taken to a hospital.

She appeared to have internal injuries and a possible skull fracture, according to Blanco. It was not immediately known when or how she was hurt.

The toddler is in stable condition, while the mother is being treated for facial injuries, the captain said.

He described the woman as being around 20 years old and confirmed she was the mother of both children.

Police are at the scene investigating; no additional details were immediately released.

KTLA's Steve Bien and Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.