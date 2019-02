Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles for WORLD SPAY 2019 with the Lucy Pet Foundation, a nonprofit organization, where pet owners can learn about low cost pet services and donate as well in order to provide low cost services to people who can’t afford medical care for their pets. For more information you can visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com