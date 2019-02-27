Authorities ID Baby Allegedly Killed by Upland Mother Who Is Also Accused of Dropping Another Child Off Balcony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Wednesday identified an infant girl who died after being found unresponsive inside an Upland apartment where her mother allegedly dropped another young child over a balcony.

Six-month-old Ezlynn Xariah Ortega was rushed to a local hospital with head trauma on Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County coroner's office. Ezlynn was then transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

Officers were first called out to the apartment complex in the 600 block of North Wedgewood Avenue around 11:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a child screaming, according to the Upland Police Department.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a woman was dangling a child over a second-story landing. She then allegedly dropped the toddler, sending her 1-year-old son plummeting to the ground below, a police news release stated.

When officers arrived, the 24-year-old woman jumped headfirst over the railing, according to the release.

Police rendered aid to the toddler and mother, then conducted a safety sweep of the woman's apartment. Once inside, they found Ezlynn unresponsive and not breathing.

"We believe the female infant had a skull fracture and some internal injuries," Upland police Capt. Marcelo Blanco said.

A cause of death was not immediately determined, however.

The other child was also taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment of a broken foot. He is in stable and fair condition and could be released as soon as Thursday, police tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Their mother, identified as 24-year-old Tierra Ortega, was treated at a hospital for facial injuries. A booking photo released by police showed her face was visibly bruised and swollen.

She faced possible charges of homicide, attempted homicide and child abuse resulting in death, according to investigators.

The children's father was at work at the time of the incident. He was called to the home where police broke the news to the distraught man.

Investigators said there was no history of disturbance calls at the family's apartment. Neighbors also told KTLA that they had never witnessed any issues there.

"I feel very sad, you know, for the baby, the girl," neighbor Alma Furlong said. "Six months only. And the son. I don't know what happened to her really, because she looked like a very nice girl."

A motive has not been immediately determined.

“She was going through something," neighbor Raul Ramos said of the mother. "Who knows? Only God knows.”

Police determined the family will need assistance covering the baby's funeral and the toddler's medical expenses. Information on how to help can be found here.