Charges Filed Against Man Caught on Video Punching 2 Women in DTLA After Dispute Over Hot Dog

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office on Wednesday filed multiple criminal charges of battery against a man who was caught on video punching two women in the face after a dispute over a hot dog in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Arka Sangbaran Oroojian, 30, of Sylmar, was charged with five counts of battery. If convicted, he could face up to 30 months in jail and $10,000 in fines, according to the City Attorney’s Office.

On January 26, Oroojian was involved in a verbal argument with a hot dog street vendor in the area of 6th Street and Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. Two women came to defend the vendor and the argument escalated, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Oroojian was then caught on video punching the women in the face before running away.

Both women suffered concussions and were taken to an emergency room, one of them also with a broken finger, LAPD said.

The defendant turned himself in five days later and then was released after posting a $90,000 bail, according to public records.

“I was defending myself,” Oroojian told KTLA at the time. “Because I’m a big person, I’m being crucified all over social media right now.”

Oroojian was scheduled to appear at a Los Angeles court on March 15 for a pretrial, the City Attorney’s Office said.