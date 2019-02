Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A social media trend which worried parents late last year has again raised concerns after rumors that the so-called "Momo Challenge," which encourages kids to harm and even kill themselves, is back.

From police in Northern Ireland to Kim Kardashian, talk of the troubling online trend has got parents wondering if their children are at risk.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 27, 2019.

We want to clear something up regarding the Momo Challenge: We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo Challenge on YouTube. Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are against our policies. — YouTube (@YouTube) February 27, 2019