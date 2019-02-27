× Democratic Donor Ed Buck Sued by Mother of Man Who Fatally Overdosed in His West Hollywood Home

The mother of a gay black man who died in the West Hollywood home of Ed Buck has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the longtime Democratic donor, alleging he was a drug dealer who injected her son with a fatal dose of crystal methamphetamine.

The suit filed Tuesday by LaTisha Nixon, whose 26-year-old son, Gemmel Moore, died in Buck’s apartment, also accuses Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and Deputy Dist. Atty. Craig Hum of failing to prosecute Buck, 64, because he is white.

Lacey’s and Hum’s “unconstitutional failure to act is reprehensible,” and their “misapplication of criminal justice has consistently failed the black community,” Hussain Turk, an attorney for Nixon, said in a statement.

“If the dead body of a blond-haired, blue-eyed white man was found in the home of an older black man, he’d be lucky to even make it to the police station alive,” Turk said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.