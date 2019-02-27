Deputies Seize Cache of Weapons from Home of Ex-Con in Moorpark

Deputies arrested a Moorpark ex-felon who is named in a domestic violence restraining order Tuesday after seizing a stockpile of weapons, including two assault rifles and six other guns, from his home, officials said.

Luis James Gonzalez, 54, was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of firearms and possession of firearms in violation of a court order, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Ventura County booking records.

Authorities had been seeking him since Feb. 15, when deputies uncovered a cache of illegally possessed guns at the home where he had been living near Collins and Arroyo drives in Moorpark, Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Curiel said in a written statement.

They had initially responded to the home due to a request to check on an elderly woman who lived there with Gonzalez, he said.

“While inside of the residence, deputies noticed an assault rifle in plain view in Luis Gonzalez’s living area of the residence,” according to Curiel. “Gonzalez is a convicted felon with a domestic violence restraining order restricting him from possessing firearms and weapons.”

Investigators obtained a search warrant to check for other weapons, officials said.

“As a result of the search warrant, deputies discovered Gonzalez possessed two assault rifles, two .45-caliber handguns, a shotgun, three rifles, a crossbow and pellet guns,” Curiel said.

But Gonzalez himself remained at large until about noon on Tuesday, when deputies found and arrested him without a struggle in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Corbin Avenue in Woodland Hills, according to sheriff’s officials and booking records.

Bail for Gonzalez was set at $110,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Thursday in Ventura County Superior Court.