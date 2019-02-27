Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building in Sawtelle

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Commercial Building in Sawtelle

Posted 8:10 PM, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:36PM, February 27, 2019

Firefighters rushed to douse flames at a two-story commercial building that caught fire in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles late Wednesday, officials said.

Firefighters respond to a blaze at a two-story commercial building in Sawtelle on Feb. 27, 2019.

The fire was fist reported about 7:50 p.m. at a building at Santa Monica Boulevard and Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Mark McLean said.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke emanating from the structure and began an offensive attack, he said.

But the as the flames intensified on the second floor and the structure became compromised, firefighters switched to a defensive stance and worked to extinguish the fire from the exterior.

The burning building was gated off and appeared to be unoccupied. State records show the business referenced in the building’s signage, Century Home Health Care of America,  dissolved in 2007.

 

