Korean War Veteran At Risk of Homelessness Due to Destroyed Military Records

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Charles Kaiser is an 88-year-old Korean War veteran who just retired from working this year.

But a fire in 1973 is believed to have destroyed records of his service. He's now unable to obtain his benefits through the Veterans Administration, which is demanding he come up with the decades-old documents to prove his service.

A friend is desperately trying to get the situation sorted out before he ends up losing his home at an assisted living center in Orange.

A fund to help Kaiser has been set up online at www.gofundme.com/f/charles-kaiser-veteran.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 27, 2019.