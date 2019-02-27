Suspect Arrested in Caught-on-Video Stabbing of 63-Year-Old Man at Maywood Donut Shop

An arrest has been made in connection with a vicious and seemingly random attack on a 63-year-old man inside a donut shop in Maywood earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials declined to release the suspect’s name or any information on how he was identified. Further details would be provided in a press conference set for 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Feb. 3 stabbing was captured by security cameras inside the Yum Yum Donuts at 5921 Atlantic Blvd., which showed the assailant repeatedly plunging a knife into the victim’s back.

Attempt murder at #Maywood Donut Shop. Watch Latino, apprx 5'6", 25-30 w/beard stab innocent customer. Suspect on the loose. Please retweet to help #LASD nab him off the streets. Call 9-1-1 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/91togWH6rB — Deputy Juanita (@LASDJUANITA) February 24, 2019

The 63-year-old had been standing idly at the shop’s counter when the suspect came into the shop and stood behind him, forming a line. But after a minute passes, the attacker suddenly stabs the victim three times before fleeing from the store, the footage shows.

The victim’s wounds were not life-threatening, investigators said.

The suspect had been described as a Latino man in his late 20s. The surveillance video had been released Sunday as detectives sought the public’s help in locating the man.