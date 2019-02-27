Man Fatally Shot in Lake Los Angeles

Gunfire in Lake Los Angeles left a man dead on Wednesday night, officials said.

Te 39400 block of 167th Street East in Lake Los Angeles, as pictured in a Google Street View image in May of 2015.

The deadly shooting took place about 9:10 p.m. in the 39400 block of 167th Street East, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, initially described only as a man, dead at the scene, he said.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

