Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in San Bernardino

Detectives are seeking clues after a man was found fatally shot inside a car in San Bernardino early Wednesday, authorities said.

Treion Fentroy, 28, died in the 1 a.m. shooting in the 3500 block of East Rainbow Lane, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement. He was listed in records as transient.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire heard in the area when they found a car stopped in the road.

“The victim was inside of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive,” according to the statement. “Paramedics responded and declared the victim deceased at the scene.”

No information regarding a suspect or motive was available Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Bernardino Police Detective Granado at 909-384-5628 or Sgt. Mahan at 909-384-5613.