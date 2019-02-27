Man Wounded in Whittier Shooting

A man was hospitalized at a trauma center following a Wednesday night shooting in Whittier, officials said.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 12000 block of East Broadway, just west of Hoover Avenue, Los Angeles County Fire Department Capt. John Butorovich said.

A man estimated to be 25 years old was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center for treatment, the captain said. His condition was not clear.

Detailed regarding the circumstances of the shooting, which were being investigated by the Whitter Police Department, were not available.

Anyone with information can reach Whittier police at 562-567-9200. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.