Parents Charged in Death of Missing Culver City Baby Put His Body in Suitcase and Threw it Away: LADA 

Posted 1:23 PM, February 27, 2019, by

The parents of a missing Culver City baby put his body in a suitcase and threw it in a trash Dumpster, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Adam Manson and Kiana Williams have each been charged with child abuse resulting in the death of their 5 1/2-month boy, Jacsun. The boy’s body has not been found, and authorities continue searching a Corona landfill where they believe he ended up.

It is also unclear exactly how the baby died.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

