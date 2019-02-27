× Pursuit Ends in Crash in Santa Ana; 5 People Injured

A vehicle pursuit in Santa Ana ended with a collision that injured the suspect and four other people, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

At around 4:30 a.m. officers tried to stop a vehicle after noticing unidentified code violations. The suspect, a man in his 20s, did not stop and a pursuit ensued, Bertagna said.

While fleeing, the suspect ran a red light and collided with a car traveling southbound on North Euclid Street from 17th Street, injuring the driver and three passengers, as well as the suspect driver.

The driver of the vehicle he collided with, a woman in her 40s, was transported to a hospital’s intensive care unit in critical condition. She suffered several broken bones and head trauma, according to Bertagna.

It is unclear what injuries the three passengers, two males and one female, suffered, but they were expected to survive, according to police.

The suspect driver was transported to the hospital as a trauma patient, and was also expected to survive, Bertagna said.

California Highway Patrol was handling investigation.

No further information was immediately available.