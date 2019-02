Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are seeking help from the public in tracking down a driver caught on camera striking a bicyclist at a Simi Valley intersection this month, then fleeing the scene without stopping to help, officials said.

The collision took place just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Madera Road and East Street, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a written statement.

Newly-released video of the incident shows the involved car speed through the intersection as other vehicles came to a stop for a red light on southbound Easy Street and the bicyclist had begun proceeding crossing Madera Road.

After hitting the cyclist, the car is seen continuing on its way without stopping.

The bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Simi Valley Police Sgt. Roy Walker said.

Police described the hit-and-run car as a blue, 2013- to 2015-model Dodge Dart. It may have collision damage on its passenger side.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Simi Valley Police Traffic Investigator Kalbacher at 805-583-6180.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.