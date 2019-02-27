× Strong Atmospheric River Weakening as It Heads Toward L.A. Wednesday, Forecasters Say

A powerful winter storm that has drenched Northern California and threatened to turn small communities into islands as raging rivers flood is beginning to weaken as it heads toward Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The atmospheric-river fueled storm had moved into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties by early Wednesday but wasn’t providing nearly the same drenching rain that it had dropped on the northern half of the state since Monday.

Forecasters expect the storm to be even weaker — resulting in just a smattering of rain — by the time it reaches Los Angeles by the afternoon. L.A. is expected to receive less than a quarter of an inch of precipitation, while the Central Coast could see up to an inch of rain through Thursday.

“It’s already weakened a lot and it’s supposed to continue to weaken as it moves south,” said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “We’re just not expecting a lot of accumulation with this system.”

