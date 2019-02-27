Sylmar Tenants Fed Up After 6 Months With No Hot Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents at an apartment complex on Foothills Boulevard in Sylmar are taking action after they say they've been without hot water for the past six months.

Jaime Diaz, a single father of three boys, says the hot water might return for a day, but it never lasts. He said at least 10 other units are dealing with the same problem.

Jaime has decided to fight back by refusing to pay his water bill. Now, he facing eviction.

Other tenants that are experiencing the problem have complained to management, and they said it's been one excuse after another.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 26, 2019.