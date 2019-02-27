× Woman Charged After Crashing Into Lobby of LAPD’s Harbor Station With Infant in Vehicle: DA’s Office

A woman was charged Wednesday after she was caught on video crashing her car into the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division station’s lobby with her 2-month-old baby in the car, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Michelle Betancourt, 29, faces one felony count each of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, assault upon a peace officer, vandalism over $400, resisting an executive officer and battery with injury on a peace officer, as well as one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage, the DA’s Office said.

On Feb. 9 at around 4:45 a.m., Betancourt crashed through the police station’s lobby in Wilmington, just outside San Pedro. She opened her car door as an officer approached the vehicle and ordered her to exit. She then accelerated her car backwards, forcing the officer to jump out of the way, prosecutors said.

The station’s lobby was closed at the time and nobody, including the driver and the child, sustained any injuries, according to police.

The defendant also reportedly crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene near the 110 Freeway and Anaheim Street before crashing into the police station, the DA’s Office said.

Betancourt pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday and was scheduled to appear at a Long Beach court on March 6.

If convicted as charged, Betancourt faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 10 years in state prison.

The case was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Harbor Station.