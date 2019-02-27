Fire Breaks Out At Commercial Building in Sawtelle

Woman Sentenced for Giving Deadly Dose of Meth to NorCal Inmate

Posted 8:29 PM, February 27, 2019, by
Johna Martinez-Meth, 46, is seen in a Aug. 2, 2018, booking photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Johna Martinez-Meth, 46, is seen in a Aug. 2, 2018, booking photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A woman who smuggled a deadly dose of methamphetamine to a California prison inmate has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Johna Martinez-Meth of Clearlake was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors say she concealed methamphetamine on her person and supplied it to Adrian Sepulveda while visiting him last May at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, where he was housed.

Sepulveda, who was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder, died after swallowing several balloons containing about an ounce of the drug.

Authorities found meth and balloons at Martinez-Meth’s home.

Drug abuse is an ongoing problem in California prisons. Suspected overdoses killed two death row inmates last December at San Quentin State Prison. There were 35 confirmed overdose deaths in state lockups last year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.