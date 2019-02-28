$15,000 Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Honor Student in Gardena

City officials have offered a $15,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of the killer or killers of a 17-year-old honor roll student who was gunned down in Gardena last week.

David Amaro-Poblano was shot just before 7 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to Gardena Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials. He was waiting in front of his aunt’s house in the 1400 block of 146th Street for his mother to drop of party invitations for his little sister’s upcoming birthday, police said. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The young victim had been sitting in a parked car with his girlfriend, Gardena police Lt. Chris Cuff said. He got out of the car to see what was delaying his mother when he was shot.

An unknown attacker or attackers fled the scene in a light-colored sedan, Cuff said. No further suspect description was available.

When the wounded teen’s mother ran outside after hearing gunshots, she said he told her, “Be careful, mama,” before collapsing.

Family members said Amaro-Poblano was a senior and honor roll student at Environmental Charter High School in Lawndale, where he also played varsity soccer.

He was in the process of joining the Gardena Police Explorers program and planned to attend Cal State Dominguez Hills in the fall, family said.

No motive for the killing was known, police said.

A fund set up online at www.gofundme.com/6xdntqw raised more than $15,000 to help Amaro-Poblano’s family in four days.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Gardena Police Department Detective Bureau at 310-217-9607. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. County Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.