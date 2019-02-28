× 2 Sheriff’s Deputies, Another Driver, Injured in Lake Forest Traffic Collision

Two Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies and one other person were injured in a traffic collision after the deputies’ car was struck by a vehicle while they were trying to stop another vehicle in Lake Forest Thursday.

The collision occurred at around 12:50 p.m. near Towne Center Drive and Entertainment. One male and one female deputy were transported to the hospital suffering from “mild to moderate injuries,” Sheriff’s Department Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

The two-car collision also injured another unidentified person who was transported to a hospital suffering from minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said.

It is unclear which vehicle the third victim was driving.

No further information was immediately available.

#OCSDPIO Two deputies injured in a traffic collision near Towne Center and Entertainment in Lake Forest. One male, one female deputy transported to the hospital with mild to moderate injuries. Deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle when the collision occcured. pic.twitter.com/FIIKN9ZCme — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 28, 2019