5 O.C. Cities, County Sued for Not Stepping up to House the Homeless

February 28, 2019
A homeless encampment along the Santa Ana River in Anaheim is seen in January 2018. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Advocates for the homeless this week sued five Orange County cities and the county for failing to provide more housing for people living on the streets.

Officials at the Orange County Catholic Worker and the Elder Law and Disability Rights Center, nonprofits supporting the homeless, singled out the South Orange County cities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Irvine, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano in a lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of three homeless individuals. Other plaintiffs include Housing Is a Human Right Orange County and the Emergency Shelter Coalition.

Litigation is needed “for results,” said Carol Sobel, an attorney representing the plaintiffs.

“Clearly, these South County cities had a chance to act — but they refused,” she said. “They must help to absorb the population of the homeless spreading everywhere in O.C. and expand their services. Many of them say, ‘Oh no, we don’t have homeless people.’ Or they say, ‘There is no place in our city for a shelter.’ Yet they don’t give us another location that is a legitimate place where people can get help.”

