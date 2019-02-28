× André Previn, 4-Time Oscar Winner and Former L.A. Philharmonic Director, Dies at 89

André Previn, former music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a force whose influence spread beyond the classical world, died Thursday after a short illness at his home in New York City, his manager Linda Petrikova said. He was 89.

Previn, a conductor, composer and pianist who toggled between classical, pop and jazz, led symphonies across the globe in a long and illustrious career as a conductor. He also won four Academy Awards — for “My Fair Lady,” “Irma la Douce,” “Porgy and Bess” and “Gigi.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.