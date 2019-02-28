BREAKING: André Previn, 4-Time Oscar Winner and Former L.A. Philharmonic Director, Dies at 89

André Previn, 4-Time Oscar Winner and Former L.A. Philharmonic Director, Dies at 89

Posted 10:25 AM, February 28, 2019, by
Andre Previn is seen in London signing copies of his new book 'Orchestra' and his record 'The Sound of the Orchestra', at Liberty's on Oct. 31, 1979. (Credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

Andre Previn is seen in London signing copies of his new book 'Orchestra' and his record 'The Sound of the Orchestra', at Liberty's on Oct. 31, 1979. (Credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

André Previn, former music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and a force whose influence spread beyond the classical world, died Thursday after a short illness at his home in New York City, his manager Linda Petrikova said. He was 89.

Previn, a conductor, composer and pianist who toggled between classical, pop and jazz, led symphonies across the globe in a long and illustrious career as a conductor. He also won four Academy Awards — for “My Fair Lady,” “Irma la Douce,” “Porgy and Bess” and “Gigi.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.