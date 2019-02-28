Argument May Have Led to Fatal Shooting in Lake Los Angeles Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An argument may have led to the shooting that left a man dead in the unincorporated Lake Los Angeles area of the Antelope Valley Wednesday night, investigators said.

Deputies responded to a report of a gunshot in the 39400 block of 167 Street East at about 9 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

A 67-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot wound to his body, Mendoza said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Right now, all we have is preliminary information that there was an argument here at the location between a few neighbors and that’s when the gunshots erupted,” Mendoza said.

Tanya Samaniego said she was sitting on her front porch when Francisco, a neighbor of hers, approached and asked to borrow her phone to call police.

Francisco told Tanya the victim was dead and there was a lot of blood around him.

Tanya said she knew Francisco and the victim but, only as “hi and bye neighbors.”

Deputies searching the area for surveillance video and witnesses.

They also want to speak to a person of interest who was described only as a Hispanic man.

