Big Bear Mountain Resort Giveaway

Winter is underway up at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Now you could enjoy the best snow conditions, largest beginner areas, and the most rideable terrain in Southern California. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday March 1st for your chance to win a family 4-pack of lift tickets and ski rentals to use at either Bear Mountain or Snow Summit. Tickets are on sale at bigbearmountainresort.com. With some of the best new powder in years, head to Big Bear Mountain Resort where Southern California goes to ski and ride.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

