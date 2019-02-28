BREAKING: Luke Perry, ‘Riverdale’ and ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Hospitalized After Reports of Stroke
BREAKING: PG&E Says Its Equipment Likely Caused Camp Fire, Which Killed 85 People

Black History Month: Did You Know? Aerospace Engineer, Shelby Jacobs

Posted 9:15 AM, February 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:26AM, February 28, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live in Downey for her latest in a series of BLACK HISTORY MONTH reports entitled, DO YOU KNOW?. Today, we learn about retired aerospace engineer Shelby Jacobs, He was the Apollo Space Mission Engineer, who designed instrumentation that captured the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968; the most repeated images in space history.

We can learn about the life and dreams of Shelby Jacobs at the exhibition “Achieving the Impossible: The Life and Dreams of Shelby Jacobs,” a new exhibition at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey. For more information you can visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.