Black History Month: Did You Know? Aerospace Engineer, Shelby Jacobs

Gayle Anderson was live in Downey for her latest in a series of BLACK HISTORY MONTH reports entitled, DO YOU KNOW?. Today, we learn about retired aerospace engineer Shelby Jacobs, He was the Apollo Space Mission Engineer, who designed instrumentation that captured the separation between the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968; the most repeated images in space history.

We can learn about the life and dreams of Shelby Jacobs at the exhibition “Achieving the Impossible: The Life and Dreams of Shelby Jacobs,” a new exhibition at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey. For more information you can visit their website.

