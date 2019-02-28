Colorado Man Headed Back to California to Face Trial in Girl’s 1973 Killing

Linda Ann O’Keefe, left, and James Alan Neal are seen in photos released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

A Colorado man will be transferred to a California court to face charges in connection with the 1973 death of an 11-year-old girl.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that 72-year-old James Alan Neal will face accusations that he sexually assaulted and strangled Linda Ann O’Keefe as she walked home from summer school in Newport Beach near Los Angeles.

The Monument, Colorado, resident waived his right to extradition Thursday in the El Paso County courthouse in Colorado Springs.

At the time of the killing Neal lived in California’s Orange County under the name James Albert Layton Jr. After the murder he moved to Florida and changed his name.

Authorities used the genealogical website FamilyTreeDNA to link O’Neal to DNA evidence found on O’Keefe’s body.

