Corona Regional Medical Center on Lockdown After Reports of a Bomb Threat

Corona Regional Medical Center is on lockdown Thursday after a report of a bomb threat, officials said.

Police responded about 11 a.m. after the threat was made to the hospital at 800 S. Main St., Detective Jason Waldon told KTLA. The threat is being considered credible and the hospital was placed on lockdown.

Ambulances to the hospital are being diverted and officials are not taking any walk-in patients, Waldon said.

It is unclear how many people are inside the hospital, but no injuries have been reported.

Surrounding side streets are closed during the investigation.

Please be advised: Corona PD is currently working a bomb threat at Corona Regional Medical Center. The situation is still being investigated. At this time we are requesting the public remain out of the area so that officers can continue the investigation. pic.twitter.com/MnHqGXCUZ4 — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) February 28, 2019

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.