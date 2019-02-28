Corona Regional Medical Center on Lockdown After Reports of a Bomb Threat
Corona Regional Medical Center is on lockdown Thursday after a report of a bomb threat, officials said.
Police responded about 11 a.m. after the threat was made to the hospital at 800 S. Main St., Detective Jason Waldon told KTLA. The threat is being considered credible and the hospital was placed on lockdown.
Ambulances to the hospital are being diverted and officials are not taking any walk-in patients, Waldon said.
It is unclear how many people are inside the hospital, but no injuries have been reported.
Surrounding side streets are closed during the investigation.
KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.
