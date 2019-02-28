Diva Defined: Sherri Shepherd

In this episode of Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph, comedian, actress, and former co-host of The View Sherri Shepherd has a very candid conversation with Sheryl going through two public divorces, having a son with a disability and Sherri’s dramatic weight loss.
