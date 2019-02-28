Diva Defined: Sherri Shepherd

Posted 5:43 AM, February 28, 2019, by

In this episode of Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph, comedian, actress, and former co-host of The View Sherri Shepherd has a very candid conversation with Sheryl  going through two public divorces, having a son with a disability and Sherri’s dramatic weight loss.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”: via iTunes | RSS
Sheryl Lee Ralph on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.