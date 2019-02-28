Ex-L.A. County Child Services Worker Gets Probation for Distribution of Child Pornography

A former Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services adoption manager may avoid jail time after being sentenced Thursday for possession and distribution of child pornography online, authorities said.

Carlos Enrique Castillo, 55, of Los Angeles, pleaded no contest earlier this month to five felony counts of distributing obscene matter and one felony count of possession of more than 600 images of child pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

At his sentencing hearing Thursday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dorothy B. Reyes sentenced Castillo two two years in prison, but suspended the sentence, meaning that Castillo will not be required to serve time if he satisfactorily completes his probation, officials said.

He was also sentenced to five years of felony probation, including electronic monitoring, ordered to register as a sex offender for life and ordered to attend 52 weeks of sex offender counseling, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Castillo’s plea was “open,” involving no negotiated plea deal with prosecutors, authorities added. He faced a maximum sentence of eight years and four months in state prison.

“From October 2017 through March 2018, Castillo sent files containing child pornography via the internet with his personal computer,” the District Attorney’s Office statement said. “He was an employee of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services at the time.”

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division Internet Crimes Against Children task force handled the investigation.